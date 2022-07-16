Sharon Owenby & Friends to perform at July Music Speaks event

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the July Music Speaks event featuring Sharon Owenby & Friends. The event will be held July 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Out of the shadows of near-death experiences, Owenby shares her journey of courage, forgiveness, and hope through story and the soulful songs of the cello. Owenby is an accomplished classical cellist and educator in the Greater Charlotte area, and is the center director for Music Together of the Western Piedmont, an early childhood music education program in Statesville.

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The event will take place each month at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.