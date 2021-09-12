Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience to kick off Performing Arts Live of Iredell season

Performing Arts Live of lredell’s 2021-22 concert season will be off to an energetic start on Sept. 18 with the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, featuring the a cappella group Tonic Sol-Fa.

The band began in 2016 when Johnson, an Emmy-winning singer/songwriter, put together a group featuring some of the best instrumentalists and arrangers in the Midwest. His vision was to create an innovative, contemporary big band sound.

The resulting “Experience” honors the legends of the past while introducing unexpected twists, as in their take on the “Spiderman Theme” and increasingly popular original works. Their “Spirit Of The Season” PBS Special aired across North America, and their first studio album, “Capitol” debuted in the #5 spot on the Billboard Jazz Chart.”

Johnson is also part of the nationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-Fa. The quartet has sold nearly two million albums independently and has been featured in Newsweek and on The Today Show. Tickets are available for the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience and Tonic Sol-Fa as well as for the other concerts of the 2021-22 PAL season by visiting the PAL box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St., Statesville or by calling 704-380-0875 of online, www PALofIredell.com or at the door prior to the show. Masks will be required for all attendees; seating will be social distanced.

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s mission: to promote and enrich the cultural diversity and excellence of the performing arts in our community.