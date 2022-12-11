'She simply radiates Exchange!”: Mooresville Exchangite inducted into Court of Honor

Mooresville resident Vickie Ketchie recently received a very high honor, that of being inducted into the Exchange Club’s Court of Honor. A special ceremony during which she, along with two other Exchangites, were officially inducted was held in October at the National Exchange Club headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.

According to The National Exchange Club’s Court of Honor nomination form, “The Court of Honor was established to honor and pay tribute to Exchangites who valiantly uphold and nobly serve Exchange. These Exchangites display an outstanding commitment to the ideals and mission of The National Exchange Club. The Court of Honor is a living memorial, a symbol of the spirit of Exchange Clubs. Induction into the Court of Honor is the highest and most lasting recognition of dedication to the ideal of ‘Unity for Service.’”

In the letter sent from the local club nominating Ketchie for the honor, it was shared that “Vickie is extremely deserving of this statute and demonstrates all and more of the qualifications in order to be eligible. Vickie is Mrs. Exchange! She simply radiates Exchange!”

National Treasurer Barbara Orr introduced Ketchie during the ceremony, noting that her name would be etched forever on the granite pylon located just outside the window where they were gathered and said that it was an honor for her to be there “to celebrate three outstanding members of Exchange.”

In her introduction, Orr shared the many contributions and positions that Ketchie has held over her years of serving in Exchange, which began in 1994, when she was recruited and joined the local club.

President at the time Ketchie joined, Orr noted that she was “very excited to have such a quality member and community leader. It did not take long before Vickie was taking on leadership roles, and she became such a very passionate member of the club. It is certain she was then and is, to this day, a valuable member of Exchange.”

When nominated for the honor, the letter likewise stated that Vickie has “shared the gift of Exchange with many and helped to grow multiple clubs by doing so.”

She has built clubs, chaired committees, was on the board for many years and served as club president not just once, but twice.

Ketchie’s extensive list of accomplishments with Exchange are on the local, district and national levels including receiving the 1997 John King Service Award for dedicated service to Iredell/SCAN, Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchangite of the Year as well as club president, outstanding N.C. District Club President, Distinguished National Club President, club builder for the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman, Iredell County Exchange Club, Statesville Exchange Club, North Mecklenburg Exchange Club, Pine Lake Prep, Mooresville High, Mooresville Middle and Pine Lake Junior Excel Clubs and the Able and Ready Exchange Club, Berkey Fellow, Volunteer Field Representative, performing new member orientations for local and surrounding clubs and was selected as the National VFR of the Year in 2016 and more.

Ketchie has also attended all N.C. District Conferences and Conventions and many National Conventions since she joined Exchange.

Upon being named to the Court of Honor, Ketchie expressed her thanks and what Exchange has meant to her as she said, “I am extremely grateful to share this amazing honor with the other dedicated Exchange Club members whose names are etched on the pylons in the courtyard of the National Exchange Club headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.

“I am also grateful to the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club for endorsing my nomination for the Court of Honor and to all the many Exchange members across the nation who supported me. Being an Exchange Club member for 28 years has given me the opportunity to serve my community, learn leadership skills and make lasting friendships … it is truly one of my greatest blessings.”

Orr shared in her speech that “Vickie’s dedication and hard work has paid off as she has won many awards at the local, N.C. District and National Level. As you can definitely see, she is so very passionate about Exchange. She is a professional, an extremely hard worker, a fabulous mentor and a team player” as was also shared in her nomination letter.

In addition to her involvement with Exchange, Ketchie loves spending time with her family — husband Cotton, their five children and 12 grandchildren. She volunteers in the community and is an active member of First Baptist Church Mooresville, where she is a member of The Circle of Faith Missions Group and the church’s hand bell choir.

Orr noted that she could go on forever sharing the accomplishments both in the club and otherwise. Cotton, a local artist and Vickie, owned and operated the local art shop downtown and they have been kind and generous to share prints and books for events and fundraisers in the community. Vickie has hosted committee meetings at their home, and they have opened up they home for Exchange guests that travel to the community, providing help and food for various occasions.

The Court of Honor, formed by the three wings of the National Headquarters building, was established in 1957 to help pay tribute to the great men and women of Exchange. The majestic statue, “Birth of the Atomic Age,” created by the renowned sculptor Marshall Fredericks, stands in a reflecting pool with fountains. Several large granite pylons at the rear of the Court display the inscribed names of inductees. The Court of Honor lay dormant for many years until being re-established and renovated in 1997.

There are more than 90 names inscribed on the Court of Honor pylons, including Charles Berkey, the founder of Exchange; Dr. Edward R. North Jr., founder of the National Exchange Club Foundation for the Prevention of Child Abuse; Thomas L. Bailey, author of the Covenant of Service; and Herold M. Harter, who served as Exchange’s national secretary for 44 years.

Joining Ketchie on this momentous occasion was her husband Cotton, along with Orr, national treasurer; Paul Summerville, North Carolina District VFR and his wife Linda; J.D. Ketterman, North Carolina district president and friend Marie Watts, all fellow Exchange club members and all who drove up from Mooresville to Toledo, Ohio.