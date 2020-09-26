Sheetz to celebrate Coffee Day Tuesday

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and to celebrate, Sheetz will be giving a free cold brew to all customers who order through the Sheetz app. This offer, which includes a curbside pickup option, is valid for any size and flavor cold brew at all Sheetz locations, including one in Troutman and two in Statesville, for this one day only.
Customers can choose from a wide variety of flavor options including seasonal favorites such as caramel, caramel apple, pumpkin pie and salted caramel as well as banana, black raspberry, hazelnut, mint, toasted marshmallow and vanilla.
Sheetz offers 5-star coffee and specialty beverages including a full line of made-to-order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on traditional Italian espresso machines.
The Sheetz app is available on Apple and Android devices. To learn more about the app, visit www.sheetz.com/app.
