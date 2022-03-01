Sheldon's K9s to benefit from donations at Clutch Coffee Bar Friday

The folks at Clutch Coffee Bar are preparing for a busy day Friday.
They’re increasing staff at both locations and preparing for long lines of people wanting to get a cup of coffee.
Darren Spicer, one of the owners of Clutch Coffee, said the need for additional staffers is well-worth it since 100% of the proceeds from the sales at both locations will go to remember a Mooresville Police officer on what would have been his 35th birthday.
Clutch Coffee, which has locations at 154 Plaza Drive and 356 Williamson Road, will donate the proceeds from the sales on Friday to Sheldon’s K9s. Sheldon’s K9s is a nonprofit organization formed in the wake of the shooting death of Officer Jordan Sheldon in May 2019.
Sheldon was a canine handler for the MPD and was passionate about his partner and his own dogs. He also was known for his efforts to bring the police department and community together. The money raised through Sheldon’s K9s provides support to the MPD canine unit and helps with expenses for the dogs once they retire.
As a member of the board of directors for Sheldon’s K9s, Spicer said, he learned that once the dogs retire, and are usually placed with their handlers, that officer becomes responsible for the medical needs of that animal. “That can get quite expensive,” he said.
Spicer said the idea of honoring Sheldon on his birthday came as the result of a conversation with Sheldon’s brother, Carson Ledford.
“We wanted to do something to honor him and have an impact on the community,” Spicer said.
After partnering with Ledford and Sheldon’s’ K9s, the idea of a Jordan Sheldon day on his birthday was born.
In 2020, the first Jordan Sheldon day brought in more than $8,000. Spicer said he was concerned that might drop off in 2021. But his concerns were quickly alleviated since the turnout was the same as the year before and the money raised equaled the total from the first year.
In both years, lines of vehicles snaked around the buildings at both locations.
Spicer said Clutch Coffee does all it can to make those lines move a little faster. They bring in extra staff at both locations and that includes runners, who go to the cars and take the orders. But many of those who swing by don’t seem to be bothered by the wait.
“People tell us they don’t mind the long lines because the money is going for a good cause,” he said.
Donation jars are also at both locations for folks who may want to give a little more than the cost of the coffee or for those who just want to help but aren’t coffee drinkers.
And this year, another way to give, is to buy a specialty T-shirt that the staff will be wearing Friday. The co-branded shirts feature Sheldon’s badge number 123 on the sleeve and both the logos of Sheldon’s K9s and Clutch. The shirts are $20 and pickup is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Clutch location on Plaza Drive. To order, message Sheldon’s K9s on Facebook/Instagram or email sheldonsk9s@gmail.com.
Spicer said he knows the people of Mooresville and the surrounding area will turn out and being willing to sit out a long wait in the line on Friday. “This is what Mooresville is all about,” he said.