Sheldon's K9s to benefit from donations at Clutch Coffee Bar Friday

Spicer said the idea of honoring Sheldon on his birthday came as the result of a conversation with Sheldon’s brother, Carson Ledford.

“We wanted to do something to honor him and have an impact on the community,” Spicer said.

After partnering with Ledford and Sheldon’s’ K9s, the idea of a Jordan Sheldon day on his birthday was born.

In 2020, the first Jordan Sheldon day brought in more than $8,000. Spicer said he was concerned that might drop off in 2021. But his concerns were quickly alleviated since the turnout was the same as the year before and the money raised equaled the total from the first year.

In both years, lines of vehicles snaked around the buildings at both locations.

Spicer said Clutch Coffee does all it can to make those lines move a little faster. They bring in extra staff at both locations and that includes runners, who go to the cars and take the orders. But many of those who swing by don’t seem to be bothered by the wait.

“People tell us they don’t mind the long lines because the money is going for a good cause,” he said.