Shelley Reisig named Teacher of the Year at Pine Lake Prep
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
NC 150, which was closed for several hours due to a fatal crash near the Iredell-Catawba line, has reopened.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 23-29.
It’s just an empty space now. There are few pieces of furniture, and oddly enough, a disco ball hanging from the ceiling — a remnant of the bu…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 21-26. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Mooresville made sure Officer Jordan H. Sheldon won’t be forgotten by the town with the dedication of the dog park in his memory on Saturday.
The more than 130 members of the class of 2021 at Pine Lake Prep walked across the stage a week ago to receive their high school diplomas.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 16-22.
In 1954, the organization that would come to be known as the Iredell Health System received its charter, did so with a goal: to serve all the …
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 23-27.