Shellum Cline to share love of Christ at Music Speaks Series

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program is celebrating it’s one year anniversary on Sept. 8 from 4-7 p.m. The community is welcome to attend this free anniversary celebration which starts with tie dying T-shirts from 4-5 p.m., Heartstrings student art show from 4-6 p.m., refreshments, followed by the Music Speaks Series performance.

The live performance is part of the Music Speaks Series in conjunction with the CHA collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council. The Music Speaks performance will feature Shellem Cline, national award-winning artist, at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. There will be a meet and greet with Cline from 5:30-6 p.m., and he will perform live from 6-7 p.m.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers are sharing personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Cline is a national award-winning artist with a desire to share the love of Christ with the world. Born in North Carolina, Cline grew up singing with his family, The Gilbert Family, traveling locally. When his grandfather was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, the family left the road but Cline continued to pursue a solo ministry.

Since then, Cline has seen a major growth within his ministry and has become a household name within the Christian Country genre. His unique style combines Christian Country music along with comedy and his own personal testimony to create a service that will inspire and encourage the believer. Every song that Cline performs has a message and a story, and they all come together to form a dynamic time of worship sharing the love and hope of Jesus Christ. Many times Cline has stated, “I am not an entertainer, I’m just a proclaimer of how good my God is, and if one soul is saved and a heart encouraged, then it is worth every mile.”

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The event will take place each month at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.