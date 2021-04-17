Shepherd Elementary, CATS partnering with Purple Heart Homes to help veterans

When representatives from Purple Heart Homes arrived at the home of Taylorsville resident Bill Rocap, they were saddened to see the way the Vietnam War veteran was living.

Rocap was living in what John Gallina, the CEO of Purple Heart Homes (PHH), described as nothing more than a tool shed. His home had no HVAC system, no running water and no floor.

Gallina returned from that meeting back to their office in Statesville and immediately began the planning process to give Rocap a home.

“This guy is a veteran, he’s an amputee. We have to help him,” Gallina said. “We have the means and ability to provide him a better quality of life.”

Purple Heart Homes was founded in 2008 by Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, both veterans of the war in Afghanistan, as a nonprofit charity to help provide disabled and aging veterans with housing solutions. Since its foundation, PHH has provided wheelchair accessibility ramps, new roof remodels, or help to find a home to, according to the board in their parking lot, 745 veterans nationwide. That number includes four Veteran’s Cottages, like the one they are providing for Rocap.