Shepherds Fire Department awarded more than $1M in federal grants

Congressman Patrick McHenry was on hand to present a pair of federal grants, totaling more than $1 million, to the Shepherds Fire Department in Mooresville on Wednesday afternoon.

“The grants will really help with staffing,” Shepherds Fire Chief Kelly Robinson said, “It will help us sustain so we can get the most bang for our buck.”

The grants, both of which are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will help keep the department staffed at all times by creating the funding for six new full-time paid positions.

Shepherds was only one of 32 fire departments across the state of North Carolina to receive the federal SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant in the amount of $963,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When fire departments are staffed, you see people’s fire insurance rates go down because there are faster response times from the departments,” McHenry said. “You don’t hope to call the fire department, but when you need them, you want them to show up quickly and you want them to be the best-trained people.”