Shepherds Fire-Rescue rolls out new tanker

Shepherds Fire-Rescue put its new Pierce tanker/pumper into service last week.

The tanker was special ordered in March 2021 to have a shorter front end and wheelbase so that the fire department can better serve the community by gaining access to many of the narrow roads in the community.

Shepherds Chief Kelly Robinson said the truck is replacing a 1998 Freightliner.

The Freightliner, which is a larger truck, Robinson said, served the department well through the years but its size and the increasing need for maintenance, made purchasing the new truck a priority. “It’s so big and hard to get turned around” in some of the dense neighborhoods the department serves, he said.

The new Pierce truck carries nearly the same amount of water in a smaller package. “It is a lot more maneuverable and a lot more user-friendly,” he said.

The tanker carries 2,100 gallons of water and is equipped with multiple hose lines to handle grass, or structure fires as well as serving as a water supply.

Robinson said it is also a lot more versatile and is compatible with trucks from neighboring departments, making water hauling to fire scenes easier.

He said the department began talking about replacing the 1998 truck more than two years ago and ordered it nearly two years ago. It was completed and delivered to Shepherds in December.

The truck was purchased through county funds, Robinson said.

The Freightliner will be offered to departments in Iredell County first, Robinson said. If no department in Iredell is interested in the truck, it will be placed out for bids.

The addition of this newest tanker gives the department two engines, two pumper/tankers and one tanker to equip two stations — one on Charlotte Highway and the other on Doolie Road. The new truck will run out of the main station on Charlotte Highway.

The fire department covers about 31 square miles and is always looking for men and women who would like to join and help serve their community. Anyone interested in helping out their community as either a volunteer firefighter or part-time firefighter can contact the department at 704-663-1245 or visit the website at Shepherdsfire.com.