Shepherds to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Dr. Rev. Bob Shepherd and wife, Dolores Vinson Shepherd, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary April 19, 2022.

The couple met in Athens, Georgia, at church choir practice where Dolores sang in the choir directed by Bob. Through the years, Bob and Dolores’ ministry has led them to serve churches in Worthville, Georgia, Bullock, Mooresville, Sanford and Morganton.

Prior to Morganton, Bob also served as vice president for development at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs.

Bob and Dolores and their four children, Karen, Dale, Vicki and Noel, hold special memories for all of these church families and communities. The Shepherds have also been blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

They have continued to reside in Morganton after Bob’s retirement in 1994 from the First Baptist Church there, where Bob serves as Pastor Emeritus. Since then, they have been fortunate to serve an additional 14 churches on an interim basis throughout North and South Carolina.

The children invite you to join in their parents’ 70th wedding anniversary celebration by sending congratulations and well wishes to Bob & Dolores Shepherd, c/o First Baptist Church, 502 W. Union St., Morganton, NC 28655.