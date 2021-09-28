Sheriff: 15-year-old to be charged with making mass violence threat

A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational property, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Campbell, in a news release, said Tuesday the sheriff's office School Resource Officer, Deputy Joshua Kanupp, was notified after school hours of a possible threat of mass violence which occurred at Lake Norman High School.
Kanupp immediately notified the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Threat Assessment Detective Heather Little. She then began to investigate this possible threat. Through this investigation detectives were able to determine the information was shared through social media Snapchat and was overheard on a bus, Campbell said.
During the investigation, detectives located and interviewed numerous students from Lake Norman High School, the same evening as the threat had occurred, who had knowledge of the threat, Campbell said. Detectives located the suspect at a residence and interviewed him, along with his parents.
“We will not tolerate threats of violence to our students, facility members, staff members or our school properties. We will work tirelessly on any threat which comes to our attention, and will push for the proper punishment to be handed out by our court system in these cases. I am proud of the way our threat assessment detective and our other detectives handled this case in a timely and efficient manner. As we have seen so far this school year, there have been two school shootings in North Carolina. By starting an investigation as soon as we receive information, we can hopefully head off any additional acts of violence. This is why is it extremely important for students and parents to say something if they see or hear anything which may involve an act of violence at a school," Campbell said.