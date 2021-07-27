Sheriff: Albemarle man charged in connection with online scam

A man is accused of scamming someone through an online marketplace.

Harry Michael Fahy, 25, of Albemarle, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and a magistrate in Moore County set bond at $20,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the charge stemmed from an investigation that began last September. He said an ad was placed on Facebook Marketplace indicating an item was for sale.

The person making the report lives in Troutman, Campbell said.

Detective Craig Scannella of the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation and interviewed several witnesses. Detectives from South Carolina also assisted in the case, Campbell said.

Scannella obtained records through a search warrant to an Internet provider, which yielded additional information, Campbell said.

As a result, Scannella obtained the felony warrant, which was served on Fahy at the Moore County Detention Center, where he is currently being held.

Fahy, who is on probation for two counts of assault on a female, damage to property and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, is a verified member of the Aryan Brotherhood by the North Carolina Department of Correction. His history includes felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen goods, assault, larceny, assault on a female, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, second-degree trespassing, injury to personal property and first-degree trespassing.