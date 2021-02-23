Sheriff: App will provide quicker access to receive or provide information

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said an app, introduced a few months ago, is simply a faster way for people to get or provide information.

“This is tailor-made to get information out to the public,” he said.

Campbell said the app was introduced about four months ago and it’s proven to be a success. “More than 1,000 people have downloaded it,” he said.

The app is just another tool to communicate with and receive communications from the public. “It’s another tool for customer service,” he said. “It’s a one-stop shop.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell said some of the features of the app are real-time information on inmates with photos from the detention center, inquiring about the concealed carry permitting process and to apply for a handgun or concealed carry permit, to provide tips or comments and search the sex offender registry.

He said it can also provide instant weather alerts.

“It’s a better, quicker way to get information out,” he said.

Some of the other features of the app are viewing community outreach information, seeing what positions are open for employment, receiving instant notifications on incidents and taking a look at the most wanted list.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Iredell Sheriff NC” or https://apps.myocv.com/share/a45428677.