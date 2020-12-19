 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Argument over cellphone leads to stabbing
Sheriff: Argument over cellphone leads to stabbing

A Troutman woman was charged with stabbing a man during an argument over a cellphone.

Chelsea Nicole Millsaps, 29, of Overcash Road, Troutman, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies were called to an apartment complex in Mooresville last week to investigate a stabbing.

The man told deputies he and a woman got into an argument over a cellphone and the argument turned physical. He told deputies the woman stabbed him and reported the assault took place at a residence on Overcash Road in Troutman.

The man positively identified Millsaps, Campbell said.

The man was treated at the scene by Iredell County EMS but refused transportation to a hospital.

A warrant was issued for Millsaps’ arrest on the assault charge. The next day, detectives located Millsaps hiding in a closet at an Overcash Road residence, Campbell said.

He said detectives found 5.420 grams of methamphetamine in Millsaps’ possession.

Her criminal history includes felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting by concealment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving fictitious information to an officer, larceny and DWI.

image002.jpg

Chelsea Nicole Millsaps

 Patrick Irwin
