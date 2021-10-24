Sheriff: Follow safety reminders to ensure a happy Halloween

As Halloween is right around the corner, little ghosts, goblins, and witches will be out trick or treating in our neighborhoods and communities. Join with us to help keep them safe as they enjoy their Halloween activities. To help you and your family, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office would like to provide you with some safety reminders.

As COVID-19 is still around, we suggest you promote the use of hand sanitizer by trick-or-treaters and the ones who are supervising them. Encourage social distancing when the need becomes necessary. If you feel uncomfortable, avoid going to indoor activities where people may be crowded closely together. Instead go to outdoor activities such as trunk or treats, bonfires or hayrides.

The motoring community needs to also be extra vigilant by watching out for children who may dart out from between parked cars. Watch for children walking in areas where there are no sidewalks. Always enter, exit and back out of driveways and alleys carefully.