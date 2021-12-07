Sheriff: Mooresville man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation

A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Austin Jay Zivich, 26, of Valleyview Road, was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell, in a news release, said the tip from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation came in Oct. 2, 2020. Special Victims Unit detectives investigated and verified the images and obtained a search warrant, Campbell said.

Detective Jena Wabel continued the investigation and reviewed the information and images, determining they were child pornography, Campbell said.

The warrants were obtained and Deputy Nathan Hodges of the warrant squad located Zivich and took him into custody.