Sheriff: Mooresville man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.

Ricky Leo Frenette, 56, of Wild Rose Loop, was charged with the following felonies: maintaining vehicle for sale or use of an illegal substance, possession of Schedule I (psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms), possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. He was also charged with the following misdemeanors: possession of Schedule II (methadone tablets) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Donald Joyce stopped a vehicle on Charlotte Highway near Mooresville on Wednesday for a traffic violation. Deputy Nathan Hodges came to assist and used his K-9 Levi to check the vehicle. The dog, Campbell said, alerted to an odor of controlled substance within the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 3.9 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, six methadone tablets, 3.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

Frenette’s history includes misdemeanor interfering with a utility meter, buying or selling a vehicle with no license, deliver or accept a blank or open title and driving related charges.