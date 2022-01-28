Sheriff: Mooresville teen charged with bringing Airsoft Pistol onto school grounds

A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Ethan Van Goodman, 18, of Jennymarie Road, Mooresville, was charged with the misdemeanor count, Campbell said.

Campbell, in a news release, said the Iredell County Emergency Communications Center received a call around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. The caller said two young males were in a silver Toyota pickup truck on N.C. 150 near Mooresville and one had waived a gun at the caller, Campbell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The caller indicated the truck appeared to be traveling toward Lake Norman High School.

Deputy Joshua Kanupp, the school resource officer at Lake Norman, was advised of the call and, a short time later, saw a truck matching the description turn onto campus, Campbell said. Kanupp stopped the truck, and identified Goodman and a male juvenile as occupants of the truck, Campbell said.

Kanupp investigated further and found a road rage incident occurred between the caller and one of the truck’s occupants waived what appeared to be a firearm, Campbell said. Kanupp did find an Airsoft Pistol, which resembles a real gun, Campbell said.

Lake Norman High School administrators were notified of the incident and will be following their policy on disciplinary procedures, Campbell said.