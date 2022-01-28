 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: Mooresville teen charged with bringing Airsoft Pistol onto school grounds
alert top story

Sheriff: Mooresville teen charged with bringing Airsoft Pistol onto school grounds

image001.png

A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Ethan Van Goodman, 18, of Jennymarie Road, Mooresville, was charged with the misdemeanor count, Campbell said.

Campbell, in a news release, said the Iredell County Emergency Communications Center received a call around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. The caller said two young males were in a silver Toyota pickup truck on N.C. 150 near Mooresville and one had waived a gun at the caller, Campbell said.

The caller indicated the truck appeared to be traveling toward Lake Norman High School.

Deputy Joshua Kanupp, the school resource officer at Lake Norman, was advised of the call and, a short time later, saw a truck matching the description turn onto campus, Campbell said. Kanupp stopped the truck, and identified Goodman and a male juvenile as occupants of the truck, Campbell said.

Kanupp investigated further and found a road rage incident occurred between the caller and one of the truck’s occupants waived what appeared to be a firearm, Campbell said. Kanupp did find an Airsoft Pistol, which resembles a real gun, Campbell said.

Lake Norman High School administrators were notified of the incident and will be following their policy on disciplinary procedures, Campbell said.

