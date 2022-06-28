Sheriff: Mooresville woman, Taylorsville man arrested on felony drug charge

A search warrant at a Mooresville residence led to the arrests of two people on a felony drug charge.

Christine Yvonne Mays, 47, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, and Allen Jennings Campbell, 33, of Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, were arrested. Mays was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for the sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said narcotics investigators received information that Mays was selling and distributing crystal methamphetamine from a residence on Charlotte Highway.

Surveillance operations were launched and investigators verified the information, Campbell said. Undercover investigators bought crystal methamphetamine from Mays, he said.

On Friday, narcotics investigators and road patrol deputies executed a search warrant and 22.76 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at more than $2,000, was found, Campbell said.

Campbell was in the home at the time the search warrant was served and a hidden handgun was found in the bedroom where he was staying, the sheriff said.

Mays’ history includes felony obtain property by false pretense, felony possession of Schedule I and felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, hit-and-run failing to stop, possession of drug paraphernalia, school attendance law violation and DWI.

Campbell, authorities said, is a North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections verified member of the Nazi Low Riders Gang and is a registered sex offender. His history includes felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony fail to register as a sex offender, felony sex offender using a social networking site and failure to register new address as a registered sex offender and misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.