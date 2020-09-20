Sheriff offers advice if a loved one with cognitive impairment goes missing

Even the best prepared families can find themselves in a panic after a loved one with dementia or other cognitive disorder has wandered from a residence or place where they are receiving care.
Various studies have been conducted into this area, and results show six in 10 individuals with dementia will wander.
This week the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area first responders, responded to a call where an elderly man in the eastern part of Iredell County walked off from his home. Thankfully, in this incident, the gentleman was located and returned to his family after receiving minor medical treatment. Unfortunately some of these type of incidents often result in other outcomes.
We are aware of these types of cases, and have prepared as an agency to work these types of incidents. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has invested asset forfeiture funds, otherwise known as “drug dealer money” on equipment which can help in the location of missing individuals. We have three aerial drones which are equipped with FLIR — Forward Looking Infrared Radar — a thermal imaging detector, and additional technology. We have two detectives who are certified pilots who can arrive on scene, deploy these drones to search areas quicker then we can on foot.
We also have two bloodhounds who can be deployed to conduct tracks if the missing person has been gone for a great deal of time. The Guinness Book of World Records verified the longest a trail had gone cold and was able to be picked up and trailed by a bloodhound was 105 hours. These canines are just two of the 12 we currently utilize here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
If you are the family member or care giver to a person with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive disorders, and the person is missing for more than 15 minutes, here are the steps you should follow:
Immediately call 911 to make first responders aware of the missing person. Make sure you inform the 911 call taker the missing person has a cognitive issue. Advise where and when the individual was last seen, what they were wearing, what medications and other medical issues they make have, and if they have a particular location of great value or is sentimental to them. If they are operating a vehicle, be able to describe the vehicle and, if possible, provide the tag number. If the person goes by a nickname this can be very important. Due to the cognitive issues they may only recognize the nickname, and not remember their real name. Be able to provide the first responding officers or deputies with a current picture of the person when they arrive.
Once we receive all of this information, our deputies will immediately send all of this information to the National Criminal Information Center, and a BOLO, or Be On the Look Out, will be sent out to all surrounding law enforcement agencies, so they can be looking for the person in their jurisdictions. We will also send out through a reverse 911 system, information about the missing person to the surrounding community member so they too can be looking out for the individual.
We want our family members who have these conditions to be safe, and protected. All of the deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office feel very strongly about assisting in locating these people when they are missing. We train for, and work these type of incidents with the most sincere urgency.
If you have any additional questions about this topic or any other law enforcement related topics, please call me at 704-878-3180 or email me at decampbell@co.iredell.nc.us.
Darren Campbell is the sheriff of Iredell County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.