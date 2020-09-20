Sheriff offers advice if a loved one with cognitive impairment goes missing

Immediately call 911 to make first responders aware of the missing person. Make sure you inform the 911 call taker the missing person has a cognitive issue. Advise where and when the individual was last seen, what they were wearing, what medications and other medical issues they make have, and if they have a particular location of great value or is sentimental to them. If they are operating a vehicle, be able to describe the vehicle and, if possible, provide the tag number. If the person goes by a nickname this can be very important. Due to the cognitive issues they may only recognize the nickname, and not remember their real name. Be able to provide the first responding officers or deputies with a current picture of the person when they arrive.