Sheriff: One arrested, second being sought for theft of power tools

Two suspected men returned to retrieve stolen power tools they had hidden, but what they found were felony charges, according to authorities.

Timothy John Becker, 53, of Mooresville was arrested and Dustin Blaine Owensby, 34, of Troutman, is wanted in connection with a break-in.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies responded after the suspects returned to where the stolen power tools were stored.

Campbell said that on March 22, road patrol deputies responded to Elmwood Road in Statesville in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny. At the scene, they spoke to the victim who said several brand new power tools were stolen from a storage building during the night. The tools were found by the victim in a hay barn at the end of the driveway near Elmwood Road, Campbell said. The deputies believed the suspects would return to the barn to collect the stolen property. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were then notified.

The victim removed the power tools from their original boxes and replaced them with heavy pieces of wood.

The plan worked.

Later in the evening emergency communications received a call from the victim telling them that the suspects had returned, Campbell said.

Patrol deputies and Detective J. Graves were standing by a short distance away. They responded immediately after receiving the call. When they arrived, Becker was located in the suspect vehicle, Campbell said. His passenger, later identified as Dustin Owensby, fled on foot as the deputies arrived, Campbell said.

Based on the evidence gathered along with statements received by the detectives, Becker was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking, and entering, and misdemeanor larceny. A magistrate set bond at $2,500.

Detectives obtained the felony arrest warrants on Owensby for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy to commit felony breaking, and entering, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor first-degree trespass. Owensby also has active arrest warrants for a probation violation.

Anyone with information on where Owensby can be located is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.