Sheriff: Teen to be charged with taking firearms, jewelry and cash from home
Sheriff: Teen to be charged with taking firearms, jewelry and cash from home

  • Updated
A 17-year-old from Mooresville will be charged with stealing firearms, jewelry and cash from a home on Robinson Road.

The person’s name is not being released due to his age. He is facing charges of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies received a report Sept. 10 of a breaking and entering at the home.

The victim told deputies they were on vacation and believed someone familiar with the residence broke in while they were gone, Campbell said.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division gathered evidence from the residence which led to the identification of the 17-year-old as a suspect, Campbell said.

Investigators searched the teen’s residence and found firearms, ammunition, jewelry and cash, Campbell said. The total value of the property was estimated at $9,500, he said.

The property was documented and returned to the victim, Campbell said.

