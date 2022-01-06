 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Video footage leads to identification, arrest of theft suspect
0 Comments
alert top story

Sheriff: Video footage leads to identification, arrest of theft suspect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Mark Lee Ball, 34, of Baker Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and misdemeanor larceny. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Campbell said in a news release that the investigation began Dec. 13, when deputies responded to a call about a larceny of catalytic converters and automotive batteries at MC Motorsports, 2110 Statesville Highway, Mooresville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies spoke with an employee, who showed them security camera footage of someone stealing items, Campbell said. The surveillance footage showed also a vehicle, a dark-colored 1990s model Chevrolet conversion van. Detective Melody Jennings was assigned to the investigation.

On Wednesday, the footage was distributed to the media and on social-media sites, which led to calls from the public identifying a possible suspect, Campbell said. Detectives also learned Ball has a burgundy 1995 Chevrolet G20 van.

As a result, warrants were obtained and Ball was arrested Wednesday.

Other agencies also are investigating similar crimes, Campbell said.

Ball’s history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule VI drug, second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, DWI and other driving-related charges.

image002.jpg

Ball
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Uber customer hit with $600 bill after getting stuck on I-95 in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics