Sheriff's office heeded community requests for assistance

One of my primary directives to the deputies, detention officers, and staff members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is to be citizen-focused and responsive to all citizens of Iredell County.

In North Carolina, local authorities police their respective jurisdictions, while the sheriff’s office typically patrols the unincorporated part of the county. Where the need arises to assist the community, the sheriff has a duty to all citizens in the county, no matter their location.

In 2017, I received calls and notes from the community and religious leaders in and around South Statesville, asking the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to help with the violence and criminal activity in the area. I tasked my senior staff to formulate a plan to help with their requests for assistance. During this operation, we arrested numerous criminals with outstanding warrants for arrest, seized multiple types and amounts of illegal drugs and weapons, and made numerous arrests for other crimes. While these enforcement actions were essential to the operation, the non-law enforcement activities played a significant role. Citizen interactions are crucial in forming and maintaining relationships in a civilized society. We developed relationships that helped solve crimes during that mission, and to this day, those relationships still help solve crimes in the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}