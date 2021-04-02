Sheriff's office makes several arrests in ongoing investigations

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting ongoing arrest efforts for the past several weeks, for suspects who have been charged with selling illegal drugs, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Campbell said, due to the pandemic, the large-scale drug roundups conducted previously are not possible so changes were made.
“We have had to be creative in how we conduct undercover drug investigations, and suspect round-up operations during the COVID-19 outbreak. We never stopped responding to complaints and community concerns about this type of information. By continuing to arrest these suspects is smaller, but more frequent groups, it builds mistrust among the drug dealers and makes individuals think twice before selling or buying these drugs. It also ensures we keep our detention center, and the staff member’s safe during these times. Make no mistake, there are undercover drug operations going on right now, and we will continue to keep using the information gathered from these arrests as well as the information the community continues to provide to make additional arrests in the future,” he said.
The following arrests were made in recent weeks:
Edward Lee Walkup, 45, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond. Walkup’s previous criminal history includes felony charges of breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense and possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor counts of harassing phone calls, assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, larceny, attempted common law forgery, breaking or entering, financial card fraud, assault on a governmental official and second-degree trespass.
Austin Tykim Morrison, 19, of Greenbriar Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond. Morrison’s previous criminal history includes felony charges of breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Theodore Thomas Steele, 39, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, five counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, two counts each of sell or deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and sell or deliver Schedule III and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $12,500 bond. Steele’s previous criminal history includes felony charges of larceny, breaking or entering possession of cocaine, attempted identity theft and fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor charges of larceny, resisting a public officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run with property damage, second-degree trespass, possession of Schedule VI, injury to real property, possession of stolen goods, assault on a female and driving while license is revoked.
Gina Ann Hastings, 38, of Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, $2,500 bond. Hastings’ criminal history includes felony trafficking heroin or opium and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, sell tobacco to a minor and worthless check.
Chino Steven Smith, 43, of Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy to sell or deliver controlled substance, $5,000 bond. Smith’s criminal history includes felony charges of breaking or entering, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods and breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, common law forgery and DWI.
Catherine Welch, 30, of East Broad Street, Statesville, felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy to sell or deliver controlled substances, $3,000 bond. Welch’s previous history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a governmental official and DWI.
David Ray Morgan, 49, of Eastside Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III, $15,000 bond. Morgan’s previous history includes felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, assault inflicting serious injury, sell or deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of probation violation, breaking or entering, larceny, receiving stolen property, intoxicated and disruptive, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, disorderly conduct, possession of Schedule VI and assault.
Joseph Scott Pergerson, 44, of Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, $2,500 bond. Pergerson’s criminal history includes felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and larceny and misdemeanor charges of intoxicated and disruptive, shoplifting by concealment, larceny, communicating threats, criminal contempt, assault on a female and DWI.
Ryan Wade Yoder, 44, of Mayhew Park Lane, Mooresville, felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, and sell or deliver Schedule I, $400,000 bond. Yoder’s criminal history includes felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of weapons on educational property, first-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, shoplifting and multiple driving-related charges.
Cameron Max Burleyson, 19, of Trace Court, Troutman, felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond. No criminal history listed.
James Robert Keaton Jr., 53, of Jefferson Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond. Keaton’s previous history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, giving false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and larceny.
Darryl Cameron Padgett, 24, of Goble Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV, and felony sell or delivery Schedule IV, $5,000 bond. Padgett’s history includes misdemeanor charges of larceny, possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol and DWI.
Christopher Edward Gaither, 34, of Mahogany Road, Statesville, felony obtaining property by false pretense, $7,500 bond. Gaither’s history includes felony charges of sell of marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, second-degree trespassing, interfere with emergency communications, injury to personal property and domestic violence protection order violation.
James Harvin, 38, of Fifth Street, Statesville, felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, $7,500 bond. Harvin’s history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and larceny.
Crystal Rae Weber, 37, of Harmony Highway, Harmony, two counts each of felony trafficking of heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport and trafficking heroin by sale, $150,000 bond. No criminal history listed.
Michael Derek Hopkins, 31, of Steep Lane, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III, $2,000 bond. Hopkins’ history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of stolen goods and numerous driving-related charges.
Cheryl Martin Chiodo, 52, of East Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and one count each of sell or deliver Schedule II, conspiracy to sell controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond. Chiodo’s history includes felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor charges of public assistance fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, common law forgery, larceny, soliciting for prostitution and second-degree trespassing.
Heather Nicole Chiodo, 32, of JD Lane, Cleveland, felony charges of conspiracy to sell controlled substance, trafficking heroin and possession of methamphetamine. $200,000 bond. Chiodo’s history includes felony charges of sell of cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor larceny and several driving related charges.
Whitney Martina Lipscomb, 26, of North Tradd Street, Statesville, two felony counts each of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and sell or deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond. Lipscomb’s history includes misdemeanor shoplifting by concealment.
Kasey Allen Randol, 30, of Peridot Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $5,000 bond. Randol’s history includes felony charges of habitual misdemeanor assault, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, assault with injury on a probation or parole officer and larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of breaking into a coin-operated machine, domestic violence protection order violation, possession of marijuana, assault on a female, possession of drug paraphernalia and breaking or entering. Randol is a North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections verified member of the Crips gang.
Adam Joseph Smart, 41, of Cedar Glen Circle, Cleveland, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I and one count of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond. Smart’s history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting by concealment, second-degree trespassing, larceny and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Conner Shane Stillson, 24, of East Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. Stillson’s history includes felony charges of possession of a controlled substance in jail or prison, breaking or entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with altered or removed serial number and assault inflicting serious injury on a detention employee and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Stillson is a North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections verified Folk Nation gang member.
The following individuals are being sought by the sheriff’s office:
Corry Tionne Summers, 37, of Beauty Street, Statesville, felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy to sell or deliver controlled substance. Summers’ history includes felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of failure to heed lights and siren, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, attempted financial transaction card theft, assault on a female, possession of stolen goods and DWI.
James Christopher Hammond, 28, of Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II. Hammond’s history includes misdemeanor breaking or entering, assault and possession of marijuana.
Bobby Darnell Campbell, 43, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II. Campbell’s history includes felony charges of common law robbery, possession of cocaine, possession of burglary tools, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, attempted breaking or entering and habitual felon and misdemeanor charges of assault, injury to personal property, larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia,
Swailon Jakeon Quantrez Tucker, 22, of 11th Street, Statesville, felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and sell or deliver heroin. Tucker’s history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule VI, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.
Leonard Roy Dean Holland, 48, of Mocksville, two counts of felony sell or deliver a controlled substance. Holland’s history includes felony charges of larceny, possession of Schedule II, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine and habitual felon and misdemeanor charges of larceny, shoplifting, resisting a public officer and possession of stolen goods.
Corbin Labron Brandon, 28, of Winston Avenue, Statesville, two counts of felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Brandon’s history includes felony conspiracy to commit common law robbery, larceny from a person, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and financial transaction card theft and assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.