Sheriff's office searching for missing woman
Sheriff's office searching for missing woman

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen at a local hospital early today.

Evelyn Edmisten Funderburk was last seen early this morning at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

He said she was driving a silver 2013 Kia Optima that was spotted in the area of N.C. 3 and Kistler Farm Road around 8 a.m. today.

She was wearing a tan corduroy jacket, tan pants and a large reddish colored hat. Campbell said Funderburk is in the early stages of dementia, according to her family.

The car has a N.C. tag, XVF-8684.

Anyone who sees Funderburk or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3180 or call 911.

