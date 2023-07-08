The Town of Mooresville has announced the selection of Sherisha Hills as the assistant town manager–community services. Hills will begin her duties for Mooresville on Aug. 1.

Hills has 14 years of experience leading local government community-focused programs and services. Most recently, she served as the Parks and Recreation director for the City of Tampa, Florida, holding additional leadership positions in the organization since 2009. Hills has a strong history of building partnerships and a proven track record of community-driven strategic planning. As Parks and Recreation director, she fostered continuous improvement in the city of Tampa’s third-largest department, leading approximately 520 employees, managing a $46 million capital improvement budget and a $55 million operational budget, and overseeing renovation and expansion of programs and services to deliver high-quality services to the community.

“Sherisha Hills’ track record of success, her management and project skills and personality are a great fit for the Town of Mooresville and our culture of service,” noted Town Manager Randy Hemann. “I look forward to having her on our team as we continue to implement the Town Board’s vision.”

Hills holds an MBA from Nove Southeastern University and a B.S. in recreation and leisure services from the University of Florida. Hills has engaged with multiple community organizations during her tenure with the city of Tampa, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Salesian Youth Center, the Mayor’s African American Advisory Council, and the Academy of the Holy Names.