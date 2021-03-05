Sherrills Ford man killed in crash on NC 150 Thursday

A Sherrills Ford man died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane.

Ricky Wayne Sessoms, 58, died at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Swagger said Sessoms was driving a 1996 Ford Mustang, traveling south on Pinnacle Lane, and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of N.C. 150. The Mustang collided with a westbound Ford F-150 truck, driven by Nathan Adams Bounds, 31, of Mooresville.

Bounds was not injured, Swagger said.

He said no charges are expected.

The crash closed the road for about two hours.