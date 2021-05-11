Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire & Rescue breaks ground on new station

In 1972, then Sherrills Ford Volunteer Fire Department built its first fire station to serve the Sherrills Ford-Terrell communities. Fifty years later, Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire & Rescue (SFTFR) is breaking ground to replace the first station that was built.

There has always been a tremendous amount of support from our community says Fire Chief Rick Davis. “Over 50 years ago, SFTFR was only but a vision. But there was a need and strong commitment among numerous residents who began the process of establishing a fire department to serve the citizens. As a result of their dedication and foresight, many hours were spent over the next few years to formally establish and build SFTFR’s first fire station,” he said.

On April 21, SFTFR broke ground on what is to become Fire Station No. 4, located at 2080 Mollys Backbone Road, replacing the current (first built) fire station located beside Sherrills Ford Elementary School on Sherrills Ford Road. Sherrills Ford-Terrell is one of the fasting growing areas in Catawba County. The past board of directors and past chiefs over the years established the foundation in fostering a vision that we continue to build on today, said Davis.

