Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire & Rescue breaks ground on new station

In 1972, then Sherrills Ford Volunteer Fire Department built its first fire station to serve the Sherrills Ford-Terrell communities. Fifty years later, Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire & Rescue (SFTFR) is breaking ground to replace the first station that was built.
There has always been a tremendous amount of support from our community says Fire Chief Rick Davis. “Over 50 years ago, SFTFR was only but a vision. But there was a need and strong commitment among numerous residents who began the process of establishing a fire department to serve the citizens. As a result of their dedication and foresight, many hours were spent over the next few years to formally establish and build SFTFR’s first fire station,” he said.
On April 21, SFTFR broke ground on what is to become Fire Station No. 4, located at 2080 Mollys Backbone Road, replacing the current (first built) fire station located beside Sherrills Ford Elementary School on Sherrills Ford Road. Sherrills Ford-Terrell is one of the fasting growing areas in Catawba County. The past board of directors and past chiefs over the years established the foundation in fostering a vision that we continue to build on today, said Davis.
The new fire station was first realized more than 13 years ago, but due to other pressing obligations and priorities, the department was not able to build this station at that time.
The new station will cost $2.7 million and will house a crew of two firefighters along with an engine, a tanker and QRV for medical first response. The station encompasses 14,000 square feet and includes living quarters, training room, office space and five apparatus drive-thru bays. The department will also be able to house some of its other response trailers and logistical equipment that is now being stored at one of SFTFR’s other three fire stations.
Davis said that “the first fire station built has served this community well for 50 years and now this new station is being built to not only meet our current needs but provide for future expansion needs as our community continues to grow.”
SFTFR will continue to use the old fire station beside the school for training and logistical operations.
The new station is slated to be completed and in operation by early 2022. Once completed, the department will host an opening ceremony to which the community will be invited to attend.