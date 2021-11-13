Shoebox drop off to begin Nov. 15 at area locations

National Collection Week for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child’s shoeboxes is here and for those who have filled boxes and are searching for a drop-off location, there are many in the surrounding area including one in Mooresville, Lighthouse Church, 246 Blume Road.

Collection times at the Mooresville church are Nov. 15-17 from 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 18 from 4-7 p.m.; Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2-4 p.m.; Nov. 21 from 1-4 p.m., and the final collection time of Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

If businesses or individuals need shoeboxes to pack, call Nancy Wilson at 704-677-4935 or pick them up at the Lighthouse Church.

Other area locations to drop off your filled shoeboxes include the following:

Troutman Watermark Church, 321 Clontz Hill Road, Troutman — Nov. 15-18 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19, 3-5 and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.; and Nov. 22 from 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville — Nov. 15-19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m.; and Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.