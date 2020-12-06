 Skip to main content
Shop Local holiday partnership connects local business through online marketplace
Shop Local holiday partnership connects local business through online marketplace

Terri Coomes Regional Publisher

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need our support now more than ever. Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace. Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks go to the local sponsors of Shop Local. Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM is our Presenting Sponsor. Dogs by Andy and Four Corners Framing Gallery are the Supporting Sponsors. Their generous sponsorships allow our local businesses to add their gift cards to this site at no charge. If you are a local business and would like to add your gift card to the site simply visit the link below and find your market’s newspaper and click on the add business tab on the right.

Every little bit helps our local businesses right now. Please check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift card by clicking this link: https://localbusiness.lee.net/ .

Thank you for your support of our local business community.

Terry Coomes is the regional publisher of the Mooresville Tribune.

