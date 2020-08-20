Shop year-round at Friends of the Library book sales

Each August for many years, the Catawba County Friends of the Library have hosted a large summer book sale to raise funds in support of the library’s mission.
This year, instead of a limited four-day event, the Friends of the Library have expanded the ongoing book sales that allow book lovers to shop year-round. These sales are available at the main library branch in Newton and the Claremont, Conover, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens branches.
Anyone is welcome to browse for themselves or for friends during the libraries’ regular business hours. Prices are $1.50 for hardbacks, 50 cents to $1 for paperbacks, 25 to 50 cents for children’s books, $2 for DVDs and CDs, $1 for earbuds, $7 for flash drives and $8 for canvas book bags.
The ongoing book sales allow the Friends of the Library to efficiently process book donations so the community can purchase popular and affordable reading materials throughout the year. More library locations than ever offer daily sales, which has helped boost fundraising efforts in the absence of the traditional summer book sale.
Proceeds from the sale of donated materials permit the Friends to generously support the library’s initiatives, including summer learning, author visits, community reads, and other programs that promote early childhood literacy, job and career development, technology tutoring and personal enrichment. The Friends also support the Library Endowment, assist with staff recognition, participate in advocacy efforts and sponsor prizes for the library’s health and fitness challenges. In addition to providing access to affordable art through the Art-o-Mat, the Friends sell gift baskets, flash drives, ear buds, canvas book bags and coffee to make the library experience more comfortable and convenient.
More than anything, the Friends make the effort to get involved in community outreach, share their enthusiasm for the library and promote the organization every chance they get. It’s this word of mouth and their tireless advocacy that do so much toward helping the library achieve its mission and vision.
Three different Friends groups support the Catawba County Library System and facilitate the library’s role in the life of the community. Anyone who would like to be involved is welcome to become a supporter of the Catawba County Friends of the Library or a member of the Claremont or Sherrills Ford-Terrell Friends of the library.
A donation of $10 is all that’s required to become a Friends of the Catawba County Library supporter or to join the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Friends of the Library. The Claremont Friends of the Library is open to new members but does not currently have a fee for membership.
Catawba County Public Library locations are:
Main branch, 115 W. C St., Newton; Claremont branch, 3288 E. Main St., Claremont; Conover branch, 403 Conover Station SE, Conover; Sherrills Ford-Terrell branch, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell: Southwest branch, 2944 Highway 127 S., Hickory; and St. Stephens branch, 3225 Springs Road, Hickory.
