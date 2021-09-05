Show was ‘opportunity to experience the arts, fun and fellowship’

Wanting to share their artwork with the community was one goal of the Fuzion Teen Center’s art show held Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at their 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, location.
The wide range of art work on display was a result of the various classes that the teens attend at the center each Monday and included record art, jewelry designs, canvas painting, puddle paintings, abstract linoleum, graffiti art T-shirts, photos and paper art.
The cooking/baking class likewise displayed their culinary artwork providing the appetizers for the show.
Orlan Kimble, head chef at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, volunteers each week at the center, and assisted the class during the event. Some of the items on their appetizer menu included caprese puffs, grilled vegetables, fruit kabobs, falafel balls and more.
Music was also on the day’s menu as Liam White of Newton performed a variety of musical selections ranging from classical to gospel on the center’s baby grand piano. Liam, who shared that he has been playing for five years, provided music as people strolled through the room looking at the various art pieces and enjoyed the appetizers.
Volunteer Linda Summerville shared that this event was a “wonderful opportunity to experience the arts, fun and fellowship and hors’d’ oeuvres.”
Daniel Dye, president of the Fuzion Teen Center board, expressed his excitement over having “more than teens, but their family, come see what the teens have been doing, creating a stronger awareness.”
During the event, attendees were invited to cast their vote for their favorite piece of art which would later receive the People’s Choice Award. At the end of the evening, after votes were tallied, Katelyn Grace Allen won the special award for her acrylic painting titled, “Field of Dreams.” Allen was presented with her prize of one of the Fintech Apparel gift packages of a shirt, hoodie and hat donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mooresville and Fintech.
First, second and third place and honorable mention ribbons were also presented to artists in a number of mediums including jewelry, photography, puddle painting, acrylic painting and rock art. Winners are as follows:
Jewelry — first place, Alli Young; second place, Emelia Klanduch; and third place, Thomas Gosselin; honorable mention, Charlie Hooper.
Photography — first place was shared by Liliann Sixt and Kaitlyn Dorroh; second place, Dominic Honeycutt; and third place, Ashley Ferguson.
Puddle painting — first place, Katelyn Allen for “Glacier”; second place; Alyssa Alemon for “Earth”; third place, Leslie Arquieta for “Vibrations”; and two honorable mentions, Jonah Smith for “Orange Lava” and Leslie Arquieta for “Ebb & Flow.”
Acrylic painting — first place, Alyssa Alemon; second place, Katelyn Allen; and third place, Lyla Hammack.
Rock art — first place, Elizabeth Murphy; second place, Joseph Morin; third place, Abigail Woody; and honorable mention, Sam Kern.
In August, a new 3D printing class was started with Lowe’s Corporate donating this special printer to the center. During the show, Hans Vink programmed the 3-D printer to do its art and surprised us with a Fuzion logo,” said Sarah Allen, executive director of the teen center.
When the teens were asked what brings them to the center each week, Emelia Klanduch said, “to meet new people, and the volunteers are super nice.”
“To hang out with people,” shared Ashley Ferguson, and it’s “super fun to learn.”
“The art show and cornhole tournament were amazing! Many businesses from the community came together to support the event,” said Allen. “There were lots of new and familiar faces that attended the art show. We even had people interested in buying some of the art. The teens were excited to share their creations.”