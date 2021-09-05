Show was ‘opportunity to experience the arts, fun and fellowship’

Daniel Dye, president of the Fuzion Teen Center board, expressed his excitement over having “more than teens, but their family, come see what the teens have been doing, creating a stronger awareness.”

During the event, attendees were invited to cast their vote for their favorite piece of art which would later receive the People’s Choice Award. At the end of the evening, after votes were tallied, Katelyn Grace Allen won the special award for her acrylic painting titled, “Field of Dreams.” Allen was presented with her prize of one of the Fintech Apparel gift packages of a shirt, hoodie and hat donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mooresville and Fintech.

First, second and third place and honorable mention ribbons were also presented to artists in a number of mediums including jewelry, photography, puddle painting, acrylic painting and rock art. Winners are as follows:

Jewelry — first place, Alli Young; second place, Emelia Klanduch; and third place, Thomas Gosselin; honorable mention, Charlie Hooper.

Photography — first place was shared by Liliann Sixt and Kaitlyn Dorroh; second place, Dominic Honeycutt; and third place, Ashley Ferguson.