Showtime Car Culture raises more than $8K for Dove House

“The event raised funds that are needed — particularly in these times — for Dove House to carry out its essential work of assisting victims of child sexual abuse and their nonoffending family members,” said Jack Grossman, who recently retired from his longstanding position of fundraising for Dove House.

Viger, a retired OEM executive who now leads performance marketing company Octane LLC, and his team are anticipating even larger shows next year, when COVID restrictions are eased and more cars can be placed in the space. This year, cars were distanced for safety.

“We have tentatively scheduled dates of April 25 and Oct. 3, 2021, for next year’s events,” he said. “We are confident we will raise even more for this amazing organization, have even more family-friendly activities, and some amazing surprises that will truly set this experience apart from anything else. From its inception, Showtime was designed to be a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone, along with the widest variety of the coolest cars anywhere in the area. This year, we had folks bring cars from Hickory, Gastonia and more. Next year, we are anticipating an even wider draw.”