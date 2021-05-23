Showtime Hot Rods + Family Fun raises funds for Dove House

Lake Norman automobile enthusiasts hit the accelerator as they made the second Showtime Hot Rods + Family Fun fueled by Hagerty Insurance, Larry W. Payne Agency even larger than last year’s. The family-friendly event exceeded all expectations by raising more than $7,500 for Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.
The car show, which was held in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on River Highway in Mooresville last Sunday, saw tremendous support from car owners, local businesses, and area car lovers alike — with all proceeds from the event benefitting the charity.
“We are exceptionally pleased with the turnout we had from both car owners and enthusiasts,” said Showtime principal and event creator Bryan Viger. “We had over 1,000 attendees and 164 registered vehicles, plus many others who came in after formal registration closed. A huge thanks to Iredell County Sheriff Darren E. Campbell and his department as well as Assistant Chief Frank Falzone and the Mooresville Police Department for their support in helping ensure that the event was safe and organized.”
“A huge thanks to Stutts Marina owners Don and Peggy Dimperio for their generous sponsorship donation, Richie Battaglini of Blinky Automotive, Don and Geri Moyers, and of course our title sponsor Larry Payne and his insurance company’s support. None of this could be accomplished without great local partners standing together for an amazing cause,” Viger said.
The show featured vintage rides, classics, exotics and muscle cars from around Lake Norman and across the state as well as entertainment by Buff’ugee Classic Rock, food trucks and local businesses. A special thanks to Lowe’s Home Improvement for generously providing generators, staging space and supplies for the event. The folks from OTR/Foundation Moto made the event a stop on their ride and showed out in force, adding some awesome bikes to the mix.
“It was truly a wonderful event, and the entire Dove House team is grateful for the support,” said Jackie Bumgarner, executive director of Dove House. “The event raised funds that are needed — particularly in these unusual times — for Dove House to carry out its essential work of assisting victims of child sexual abuse and their non-offending family members.”
Viger, a retired OEM executive who now leads performance marketing company Octane LLC, and his team are planning two additional events this year.
“We are working with the city of Mooresville to host a car show in downtown as part of the events surrounding The 2021 Hemming Motor News Great Race on June 26. We were thrilled to have been asked to play a role in this event, which has been thrilling fans across the country since 1983. Thank you in advance to Lake Norman Chrysler for confirming their support of our Oct. 3 Hot Rods + Family Fun at Ryan Newman’s Rescue Ranch. We are confident we will raise even more for these two amazing organizations, have even more family-friendly activities, and some surprises that will truly set this experience apart from anything else. From its inception, Showtime was designed to be a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone, along with the widest variety of the coolest cars anywhere in the area. Folks came in from the mountains, South Carolina, and the beach this year. We can’t wait to see who comes in for the next events.”