Showtime Hot Rods + Family Fun raises funds for Dove House

The show featured vintage rides, classics, exotics and muscle cars from around Lake Norman and across the state as well as entertainment by Buff’ugee Classic Rock, food trucks and local businesses. A special thanks to Lowe’s Home Improvement for generously providing generators, staging space and supplies for the event. The folks from OTR/Foundation Moto made the event a stop on their ride and showed out in force, adding some awesome bikes to the mix.

“We are working with the city of Mooresville to host a car show in downtown as part of the events surrounding The 2021 Hemming Motor News Great Race on June 26. We were thrilled to have been asked to play a role in this event, which has been thrilling fans across the country since 1983. Thank you in advance to Lake Norman Chrysler for confirming their support of our Oct. 3 Hot Rods + Family Fun at Ryan Newman’s Rescue Ranch. We are confident we will raise even more for these two amazing organizations, have even more family-friendly activities, and some surprises that will truly set this experience apart from anything else. From its inception, Showtime was designed to be a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone, along with the widest variety of the coolest cars anywhere in the area. Folks came in from the mountains, South Carolina, and the beach this year. We can’t wait to see who comes in for the next events.”