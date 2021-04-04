Shred-it event planned at Mooresville Police Department

The Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave., will be hosting a Shred-it event in its front parking lot. The event, open to the public, is scheduled for April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

Shred-it will be on-site to safely dispose of financial documents, bank statements and other important pages. There is no charge for the service.

Those attending the event are asked to bring no more than two 12-15 gallon sized storage containers of items to be shredded due to the number of attendees and amount of traffic anticipated.

Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, noted that this type of event is usually held once a year; however, he is considering offering it twice a year “to accommodate the demand of our community.”

Harding shared that “this is just one of hundreds of community events that the MPD does each year to build relationships with our community and to provide services that otherwise may be hard to obtain.”