Sigei is new chief pathologist at Iredell Health System
alert top story

Sigei is new chief pathologist at Iredell Health System

  • Updated
Iredell Health System announced that Asha Sigei, MD, MMCi, is the the new chief pathologist and medical director of the Iredell Memorial Laboratory.

Sigei, of Piedmont Pathology, has four years of residency experience in anatomic pathology and clinical pathology, one year of experience in hematopathology, and one year of experience working in clinical informatics.

She is a medical graduate of the University of Nairobi School of Medicine in Kenya and completed a yearlong internship in Kenya before moving to the United States. In the U.S., Sigei received her Master of Management in Clinical Informatics from Duke University in Durham. She completed her pathology residency program through East Tennessee State University and completed a one-year hematopathology fellowship through the Medical University of South Carolina.

As the chief pathologist and medical director of the laboratory, Sigei will oversee the clinical functions of the lab and help ensure accurate diagnostic testing for each and every patient.

“At Iredell, I hope to promote the practice of pathology through patient-centric care,” she said.

In her new role, Sigei is most excited about working with all the people at the hospital.

Sigei is board certified through the American Board of Pathology. She is also a member of the Association of Pathology Informatics, the College of American Pathologists, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, and the American Society of Cytopathology.

She received the East Tennessee State University Excellence in Pathology Award in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Sigei also was awarded “Outstanding Healthcare Professional of the Year” from Kericho District Hospital, Kenya in 2012.

Sigei
