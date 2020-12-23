Sights and sounds of Christmas at Mooresville AR Presbyterian

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church sponsored its first “Christmas Walk” for three days, Dec. 17-19, at the church, 659 Carpenter Avenue.

The free event provided the community an opportunity to walk around and see a variety of Christmas inflatables and lights set up around the church yard.

As attendees continued their walk and rounded the corner of the church building, a manger scene was set up, complete with the star over the stable, cutouts of animals, and the children of the church dressed in various costumes. Visitors heard the Christmas story told and several songs performed by the children, after which they were directed into the fellowship hall to view a variety of Nativity scenes on display. Christmas music was provided as guests walked around to look at the displays.

The Rev. Anthony Ward greeted the people as they came back outside from their walk and invited them to take an ornament from a tree of a small donkey and card sharing the Legend of the Donkey. He also shared an invitation with each to return for the church’s candlelight and communion service, planned for today at 6 p.m.

Hot chocolate and hot cider, along with refreshments, was available at the end of the walk for visitors to enjoy.