Authorities are searching for a 77-year-old Mooresville man who suffers from severe dementia and has not been seen since leaving his Delaney Lane residence sometime early Wednesday morning.

Douglas Slater was reported missing around 4:18 a.m., the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

Slater, police said, voluntarily left his home several hours prior.

MPD immediately used K9 teams to track Slater, and an Iredell County Sherriff’s Office bloodhound team was called in to assist. Mooresville Fire-Rescue deployed drones to assist with the search. Efforts to locate Slater have yet to be successful. A Silver Alert has been issued, and law enforcement will continue efforts to locate Slater.

Slater is described as white, 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing approximately 105 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with a white undershirt and blue pajama bottoms. If you see Slater or know of his location, contact MPD Sgt. Corey Ciccarelli at 704-664-3311.

The Mooresville Police Department expressed appreciation to Mooresville Fire-Rescue and the Iredell County Sherriff’s Office for their continued assistance in this case.