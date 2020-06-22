Since reopening, Center serving as a hotbed for entertainment

Races are conducted separately in each of the divisions.

At only two times all year are the go-karts of the various sizes allowed on the track at the same time. The first took place back in May on Mother’s Day. The second unfolds this weekend on Father’s Day. It allows parents and their offspring to conduct friendly in-family races against each other while balancing the field.

For all drivers, strict procedures are in place regarding safety both on the track and off. All pilots are required to wear safety helmets. All of the headgear is full sanitized following each use, as are the steering wheels of the karts. Gloves are optional for all those sitting at the controls of the one-person vehicles.

A new addition to line-up will soon be in the offering. The Pit officials have revealed the ordering of several remote-controlled karts for use by those with handicaps. In particular, the site is welcoming the presence of any and all former military personnel that would be able to take advantage of the new availability.

While the go-kart track attracts much of the attention, it by no means stands alone at the same site.