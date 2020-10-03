‘Singing on the Land’ series to celebrate stories through music

From historic Halifax in the east to Horne Creek Farm in the west, numerous state historic sites will provide the backdrops for a new virtual music project highlighting some of North Carolina’s treasured landmarks.
“Singing on the Land” debuted Sept. 30 and is celebrating the stories of historic sites across the state through the voices of North Carolina musicians. The nine-week series will offer a new release every week on Wednesdays throughout the fall.
“With ‘Singing on the Land’ we stitch together the power of place with history and music, through the extraordinary artistry of North Carolina musicians,” said Michelle Lanier director of the N.C. Division of State Historic Sites. “These virtual events amplify our diverse voices and allow for a powerful reflection of community, providing a much-needed source of solace and connection.”
Country-soul singer Rissi Palmer with James Gilmore on guitar premiered the series on Sept. 30 at Bentonville Battlefield (https://youtu.be/WvVdo9FQW8s). Raised in a musical family that loved both country and R&B, Palmer released her debut album in 2007 with the single “Country Girl,” which hit No. 54 on the Billboard Hot Country charts, making her the first African-American woman to chart in country music since Dona Mason in 1987.
Each episode of "Singing on the Land" will feature a single song acoustic performance paired with short interviews and environmental footage of the site’s landscape and landmarks.
Developed by North Carolina State Historic Sites and Properties (https://historicsites.nc.gov/singing-land) in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council and Come Hear NC, the series also will make stops at Town Creek Indian Mound in Mt. Gilead, Historic Stagville in Durham, Brunswick Town and Fort Anderson in Winnabow, the Alamance Battleground in Burlington, the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia and Somerset Place in Creswell.
“Singing on the Land” received fiscal sponsorship from The Friends of Town Creek Indian Mound and funding from the Orton Foundation.
The series will feature performances as follows:
- Oct. 7, Blues musician Lakota John at Town Creek Indian Mound
- Oct. 14, Surry County traditional musician Jimmy Vipperman at Horne Creek Farm
- Oct. 21, N.C. Heritage Award recipient Arnold Richardson with Netye Lynch on hand drum at Historic Halifax
- Oct. 28, Bill Amey, Kennedy Atkinson and Nicole Sibalo Chagwiza at Historic Stagville
- Nov. 4, Soprano Andrea Edith Moore and cellist Shana Tucker at Brunswick Town and Fort Anderson
- Nov. 11, Bagpipe player Taylor McCullen at Alamance Battleground
- Nov. 18, Soprano Carly Prentis Jones at Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum
- Nov. 25, Kora player Teli Shabu at Somerset Place
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.