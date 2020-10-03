‘Singing on the Land’ series to celebrate stories through music

From historic Halifax in the east to Horne Creek Farm in the west, numerous state historic sites will provide the backdrops for a new virtual music project highlighting some of North Carolina’s treasured landmarks.

“Singing on the Land” debuted Sept. 30 and is celebrating the stories of historic sites across the state through the voices of North Carolina musicians. The nine-week series will offer a new release every week on Wednesdays throughout the fall.

“With ‘Singing on the Land’ we stitch together the power of place with history and music, through the extraordinary artistry of North Carolina musicians,” said Michelle Lanier director of the N.C. Division of State Historic Sites. “These virtual events amplify our diverse voices and allow for a powerful reflection of community, providing a much-needed source of solace and connection.”

Country-soul singer Rissi Palmer with James Gilmore on guitar premiered the series on Sept. 30 at Bentonville Battlefield (https://youtu.be/WvVdo9FQW8s). Raised in a musical family that loved both country and R&B, Palmer released her debut album in 2007 with the single “Country Girl,” which hit No. 54 on the Billboard Hot Country charts, making her the first African-American woman to chart in country music since Dona Mason in 1987.