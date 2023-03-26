Love for community and a passion to reach out and help their neighbors were both evident at Hoptown Brewing Co. on Plantation Ridge Drive in Mooresville during the celebration of another successful Sip It Forward campaign. It was announced that $18,115 had been raised over the last year to give back to the community.

This program to give back to local charities was initiated in 2021 by Sandy and Scott Plemmons, founders and marketing partners, when the company first opened.

Sip It Forward is Hoptown’s signature annual fundraiser, pairing the Sip It Forward beer with a donation. When customers purchase the Sip It Forward beer, they receive a $1 token and drop it in the slot of the charity they wish to support.

Having worked in a nonprofit segment, Sandy said with emotion in her voice, that she understood the struggles of raising money, and therefore, “hopefully, this little brewery can make a big difference.”

Making a difference and making an impact is what the Plemmons want this campaign to do and they want to be, as their company slogan says, “beer a good neighbor.”

“We wanted to make sure that we were a good neighbor to our neighbors, and we wanted to make sure that the program we put in place had impact,” she said.

Sharing memories of the first year that they offered the Sip It Forward campaign and the uncertainty if it would even work, Sandy said with a big smile, that they were able to give more than $14,000 in checks to the inaugural charities.

“It worked!” she exclaimed.

The first year was “really a year of education for our patrons, our customers and for them (the charities),” Sandy noted. “By year two, you guys got it and got it good,” as she pointed out how each charity would come and not only brought awareness of their own individual programs, but were hosting events at the location and buying tokens.

Noting that for the two years they have had the fundraiser, $32,000 has been raised.

“That’s a lot of money for small organizations that need that assistance. In the beginning when you think, oh, it’s only a dollar … boy, if that doesn’t prove that a dollar at a time adds up, I don’t know what else does.”

Sandy then announced the four charities that they have been working with this last year and the amount raised when their tokens were added up — Hope of Mooresville (HOMe), Dove House, Food For Days backpack ministry and Sheldon’s K9s.

A spokesperson for each organization shared a few words about their particular nonprofit with a common thread of gratitude for the donation being shared as their first words.

“This is huge for us,” said Amy DeCaron, executive director of HOMe, which received $3,415. A donation like this “makes such a huge impact on our homeless families and the impact our program has on families really lasts a lifetime to go from sleeping in your car to getting your first apartment.”

Beth McKeithan, executive director of the Dove House, said, “This money is so important to the kids that we serve,” noting that they serve child victims of sexual abuse and their families as well as teaching in the Iredell and Alexander County schools systems. She was presented with a check for $3,604 for Dove House.

The third check to be presented went to Food For Days, which received $4,012. Executive Director Karen Swann thanked Sandy and Scott for the “impact that you are making in this community on a daily basis. When they started this business, they didn’t have to do this. They didn’t have to decide that they were going to pair up with the community and make the impact that they are.”

Food For Days, she noted, started out serving in 2011 in one school and 10 students and are currently in 17 schools and has served as many as 460 students a month who face food insecurity.

The fourth nonprofit, Sheldon’s K9s, received the largest check in the amount of $7,084. Carson Ledford, the director of the nonprofit, was unable to be there, and therefore, Danielle Plyler accepted the donation noting that “$7,000 is a huge deal to our organization” and thanked them for allowing them to be a part of this year. “This is huge for us in helping to keep Jordan’s memory alive,” which she said is their goal.

“Sheldon’s K9s champions a cause for working among retired K9s,” she said. They have been able to serve nine K9s, she said, “five we are actively serving, retired K9s, four from CMPD and one from Huntersville. So it’s not just Mooresville, it’s all over the area,” Plyler said.

Sheldon’s K9’s was formed after the death of MPD Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was a K-9 handler with the department. He was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

The evening’s ceremony concluded as Sandy reminded the crowd of the 4 Miles 4 Charities Race, which was held March 25, and which serves to highlight the four new charity partners while raising initial money toward their yearlong fundraiser.

She then introduced the new charities and a little information about each.

The incoming charities are Rescue Ranch, an animal welfare nonprofit and humane education center that provides sanctuary to animals, and educates the public on compassion and respect for all animals.

Second was The Mooresville Christian Mission, which offers crisis assistance, case management and education programs to more than 4,000 Mooresville area individuals and families.

Rainbow Kidz, which is a part of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, was the third nonprofit announced. The organization works to ensure no child grieves alone and offers free programming in the schools, through the Iredell County schools and helps grieving children who have lost a sibling, a parent or a loved one. They offer grief counseling, which can take place in school grief groups, one on one counseling and summer camps.

The fourth group is Cool Kids Clubhouse, which helps kids fight cancer. This charity, Sandy shared, offers free programs that directly benefit the child with cancer, their siblings and their parents, improve the quality of life and reduce the social isolations, sadness and academic loss experience with a cancer diagnosis.

As the evening ended, Sandy once again thanked the group for coming and told the outgoing charities, “it’s been an honor for us and a pleasure,” and to those incoming charities, she said, “we are so excited for what we are going to see.”

Sip It Forward applications open in the fourth quarter of each calendar year. For additional information about the business, visit hoptownbrewing.com.