Skate park community wants mix of street, traditional elements

But, for Team Pain to create its final version of a new proposed skate park, those interested must complete another survey at https://s.surveyplanet.com/WyPsPNwtb and choose their favorite of five concept plans. “We really want to hear from you on what do you like about them, what do you not?” Reidy said. “And, just to make sure that what we end up with as a final design that we present to you is exactly what you’re looking for in your skate park.”

“We’ve got our details,” said James Covington, Team Pain skate park design consultant. “We know what kind of ledges and rails and all kinds of stuff you guys want in the park. We know what you want to see in a bowl. We know what you want to see in a street course … But, right now, we really just need to see which one of these conceptual layouts you guys think is the best. And, then, we are going to jump in and get into those details. So, what you guys are seeing here is just kind of place holders to help us decide what’s going to be the best layout for this park based on what you guys want. And, then we’re going to start plug in those really cool details where it’s going to become Mooresville’s very unique skate park.”