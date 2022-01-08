'Skip for Charity': Mooresville teen's efforts raises more than $5K for FeedNC

Looking around the cafeteria at South Iredell High School, Will Vuk had a revelation that might elude many high schoolers. He noticed that there were some students who were unable to afford to buy lunch. That gave him an idea.
“I was seeing people struggle,” Vuk said. “I live in an area where there’s a bunch of people who come from wealthy families and there are people in the same school that have to get the free lunch because they can’t afford anything else.”
All of that inspired Vuk, a junior at South Iredell, to start “Skip for Charity,” his own nonprofit aimed at raising money to help combat food insecurity in Iredell County. The mission of the charity is for donors to “skip” a meal and donate what they would have spent on their meal to the charity.
“(Will) was talking to me and he said ‘You know, we’ve never missed anything,’” Bill Vuk, Will’s father, said. “There are people that aren’t able to say that. That’s how we came up with the idea for the charity’s foundation.”
So far, in just under two years of collecting donations, Vuk and his family have been able to raise more than $5,000 to donate to FeedNC, and it all started with him and his siblings going door-to-door in their neighborhood in Mooresville near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Will, his brother, and his sister just printed out flyers and put them in mailboxes around the neighborhood,” Bill Vuk said. “They had to come up with some way to collect donations without contact.”
That door-to-door drive ended with Vuk collecting more than $600 from his neighbors.
“That first event, going mailbox to mailbox, was the most fun I’ve had with the charity so far,” Will Vuk said. “Just getting to do it with my family made it even better.”
Since that first event, “Skip for Charity” has held a handful of other fundraisers, but none more fruitful than their most recent: a raffle to win a Yeti cooler. The Vuk family was able to raise $4,000 selling tickets to win the cooler.
All the proceeds for that raffle were donated to FeedNC.
“It’s nice to see that the work we are doing is actually paying off,” Will Vuk said. “It’s a great feeling to help someone else and make a difference.”
The money raised by “Skip for Charity” will go a long way in helping many people in the area with food insecurity. According to FeedNC, $200 is enough to feed a family of four for a month, $500 feeds 10 veterans lunch for a month, and $1,200 feeds 50 children for a month.
Looking ahead, Will Vuk and his family are already brainstorming more ways to raise money for their charity, including events such as a food truck night in their neighborhood or working with South Iredell High School to have a “Skip for Charity” event at the school.
The donations don’t have to come from events, however. Every week, the Vuk family “skips” a meal and puts aside the money they would have spent on it to be donated. To date, the family has been able to contribute more than $500 to the charity’s goals.
The experience of “Skip for Charity” has taught Will Vuk a lot in the roughly 18 months that the charity has been in operation.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself and the area I live in,” he said. “It’s not just the bubble that I grew up in, there are people that are struggling. There are people that I’m friends with that I didn’t know were struggling. We’re all different lives.
“I’m really glad we were able to put this (charity) together,” he added. “I’ve had a lot of experiences and met the people I have. Not being able to help those people would have been a weight on my shoulders.”