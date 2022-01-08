'Skip for Charity': Mooresville teen's efforts raises more than $5K for FeedNC

Looking around the cafeteria at South Iredell High School, Will Vuk had a revelation that might elude many high schoolers. He noticed that there were some students who were unable to afford to buy lunch. That gave him an idea.

“I was seeing people struggle,” Vuk said. “I live in an area where there’s a bunch of people who come from wealthy families and there are people in the same school that have to get the free lunch because they can’t afford anything else.”

All of that inspired Vuk, a junior at South Iredell, to start “Skip for Charity,” his own nonprofit aimed at raising money to help combat food insecurity in Iredell County. The mission of the charity is for donors to “skip” a meal and donate what they would have spent on their meal to the charity.

“(Will) was talking to me and he said ‘You know, we’ve never missed anything,’” Bill Vuk, Will’s father, said. “There are people that aren’t able to say that. That’s how we came up with the idea for the charity’s foundation.”