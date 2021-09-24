 Skip to main content
Skunk causes early dismissal at Lake Norman High School
lake norman.jpg

Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.

A statement sent out by the school said a skunk sprayed inside the school and the resulting odor affected the students and staff.

The school statement said all students are safe but remaining on campus was not an option.

Seniors were dismissed at 10:45 a.m. and the remaining students were dismissed at 10:55 a.m. 

