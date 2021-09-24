Skunk causes early dismissal at Lake Norman High School

Staff reports
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
A statement sent out by the school said a skunk sprayed inside the school and the resulting odor affected the students and staff.
The school statement said all students are safe but remaining on campus was not an option.
Seniors were dismissed at 10:45 a.m. and the remaining students were dismissed at 10:55 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.