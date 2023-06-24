The office, at 133 River Park Road, Suite 201, is led by Zachary (Zack) Dellinger, senior vice president and Iredell County area executive. Dellinger, who is a lifelong area resident, comes to Skyline with almost 20 years of commercial lending experience.

“We are extremely excited to extend our footprint into the Mooresville area and to introduce the Skyline National Bank brand to Iredell County,” said Blake Edwards, president and CEO of Skyline National Bank. “As a community bank, Skyline is highly invested in the people and the areas we serve. We are confident in Zack’s ability to carry out that commitment as we work to build relationships and meet the area’s needs.”