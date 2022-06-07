Sleep in Heavenly Peace looking for children in need of a bed

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a volunteer organization that provides beds for children ages 3-17, who do not have their own bed.

Their motto is “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.”

The local NC-South Iredell chapter serves southern Iredell County, Davidson and Cornelius areas. The local chapter had its start, like many other charities, in a garage.

Locally SHP has built and delivered 400 beds in the area.

When a request is made, the recipient will receive a new frame, mattress and bedding that will be assembled in the home.

If you need beds for your child or children, go to www.SHPbeds.org to request a bed.

You can donate funds; become a “Bunkhead” and donate monthly; or sign up to volunteer for building beds and delivering beds.

For more information about Sleep In Heavenly Peace, contact Dave and Connie Byers at 704-617-8201 or dave.byers@shpbeds.org.

The national chapter got its start during the Christmas season, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family, developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?” SHP is a national organization that started in 2014 and has grown to more than 300 chapters internationally. SHP has built more than 100,000 beds being given to children who didn’t have a bed.