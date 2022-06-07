 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sleep in Heavenly Peace looking for children in need of a bed

  • 0
5-5 sleep 1

Dave Byers, center, president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and his core build team of Bob Long, Jim Clark, Jon Volovski and Carroll Rempe, are shown with the first bed they constructed.

 Tribune fie photo

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a volunteer organization that provides beds for children ages 3-17, who do not have their own bed.

Their motto is “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.”

The local NC-South Iredell chapter serves southern Iredell County, Davidson and Cornelius areas. The local chapter had its start, like many other charities, in a garage.

Locally SHP has built and delivered 400 beds in the area.

When a request is made, the recipient will receive a new frame, mattress and bedding that will be assembled in the home.

If you need beds for your child or children, go to www.SHPbeds.org to request a bed.

You can donate funds; become a “Bunkhead” and donate monthly; or sign up to volunteer for building beds and delivering beds.

For more information about Sleep In Heavenly Peace, contact Dave and Connie Byers at 704-617-8201 or dave.byers@shpbeds.org.

People are also reading…

Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a, 501c3 nonprofit organization that builds beds for kids.

The national chapter got its start during the Christmas season, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family, developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?” SHP is a national organization that started in 2014 and has grown to more than 300 chapters internationally. SHP has built more than 100,000 beds being given to children who didn’t have a bed.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family luau was a huge success

Family luau was a huge success

Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrant caravan sets out in southern Mexico