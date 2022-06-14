Smithfield Hot Grill Summer event supplies food and fun

Lakegoers gathered throughout the day to enjoy some fun in the sun, along with free food, lawn games, a live DJ and more Saturday at the Smithfield’s Hot Grill Summer event. For the ultimate guest enjoyment, the brand teamed up with chefs Gregory Williams and Jamie Barnes, owners of Charlotte hot spot What The Fries to create a signature menu which featured Smithfield Gold Finger Spareribs, Smithfield Spicy Strawberry Vinegar Pulled Pork BBQ Fries and Smithfield Cubed Ham with Mac & Cheese.