Sneaker Soiree fundraiser set for Sept. 17

Guests will enjoy a fun and inspiring night including dinner, dancing and more. An incredible offering of auction items will be available, a wine pull will be back and there will be some new additions to this year’s Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Sneaker Soiree.

Dust off your cocktail attire and grab your favorite, most comfy dancing sneakers and get ready for this festive event, which will be held Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at historic Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville.

All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers throughout Iredell, Rowan, Alexander and Forsyth counties. The program is focused on providing girls in third through eighth grade a safe space to learn life skills and help them navigate life challenges socially, emotionally and physically.

Buy your ticket, donate, or sponsor now at https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com. Those interested in donating a good or service for the silent auction, please reach out. In return, your logo will be placed to the website, on social media, and at the event.

Sponsors for the event include Novant Health — Rowan, Jessica Babington Luxury Lake Real Estate and RES Interiors.

For more information or questions, contact gotrgreaterpiedmont@girlsontherun.org.